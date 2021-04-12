'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's' Aishwarya Sharma Hits Back At Trolls Who Are Abusing Her

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma, on Saturday, took to the story session of her verified social media handle and shared a note post for "toxic people", who "abuse" her and say "mean" things to her for posting photos and videos on her feed. In a brief note, Aishwarya wrote, "To all those who are abusing me saying mean thing about me listen I'll post whatever I want, I'll say whatever I want, I'll post whatever I want, I'll share whatever I want to" (sic).

She further penned, "I don't ask you to follow me and also who doesn't follow they also see my posts stalks me and take lot of efforts to comment on my posts so I don't need anyone's permission to post or share my stories its my personal life my account my life who are you to decide what should I post". The actor ended her note while suggesting that if any user doesn't like her, can block her. She concluded it with a hashtag, which read, "RIP toxic people", along with a few praying hands emojis.

Aishwarya Sharma hits back at trolls

Interestingly, the 28-year-old actor, who portrays Pakhi's character in GHKKPM, turned out to be the subject of hate for the fans of the serial's lead pair Sai and Virat, played by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt. Ever since Aishwarya and Neil announced their Roka, the Sairat fans were disappointed and often expressed their disappointment in the comments section of the various posts of Aishwarya, Neil and Ayesha. In the show, Aishwarya's Pakhi often instigates Neil's Virat against Ayesha's Sai.

A peek into Aishwarya Sharma's Instagram

The Madhuri Talkies actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans and followers posted with her whereabouts. Her feed is flooded with BTS pictures from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In fact, in her latest post, which was shared on Saturday, she can be seen planting a kiss on her fiance and co-star Neil Bhatt. Captioning the picture, she had written the lyrics of Emraan Hashmi's popular song Tum Mile, which featured Soha Ali Khan.

