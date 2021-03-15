'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's' Aishwarya Sharma Tests COVID-19 Positive After Neil Bhatt

After Neil Bhatt, his Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star and fiance Aishwarya Sharma tested COVID-19 positive, along with a crew member. Confirming the news, the makers of the show released a statement and informed that Aishwarya and the other crew member have quarantined themselves and both are receiving medical help. On the other hand, the makers did not give any update about resuming the shoot. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya's beau, contracted the virus on March 11.

Aishwarya Sharma tests COVID-19

Statement from Rajesh Ram Singh & Pradeep Kumar, producers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, read, "Actress Aishwarya Sharma and a crew member who are a part of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have tested positive for COVID-19. Both have received medical help / attention and quarantined themselves. The BMC is informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to." READ | Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Had a Fabulous Week With Not One But Two Celebrations!

However, Aishwarya Sharma, who is an avid social media user, has not shared the news with her Insta fam. When Neil contracted the virus, the producer, Rajesh Ram Singh, had said that the team was gearing up to shoot the Holi sequence, to Spotboye. However, it was put on hold due to Neil's health condition. The producer had also revealed that the makers are working on a parallel track for the show. Apart from Neil and Aishwarya, the lead cast of the Hindi remake of a Bengali show also features Ayesha Singh in the character of Sai.

A peek into Aishwarya Sharma's Instagram

As mentioned above, the Madhuri Talkies actor keeps her fans posted via social media. The most recent post on her wall was shared on March 11 as she extended wishes to her fans and followers on the occasion of Mahashivratri. In the photo, presumably clicked on the set of GHKKPM, Aishwarya can be seen posing for it while being in the skin of her on-screen character Pakhi.