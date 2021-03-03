'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's' Mitaali Nag Adds East & West For The 'best Fusion'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Mitali Nag, on Tuesday, took to her social media handle and shared a self-portrait. In the photo, Mitali can be seen sporting an oversized white tee teamed up with a pair of grey-colour jeans. While keeping her makeup subtle, Mitali opted for purple lips.

Accessorising her look, she wore a pair of jhumkas. To pose for the click, Mitali gave an intense glare while tucking her hands into the pocket of her jeans. Instagramming the picture, Nag wrote a short caption, which read, "Little bit of east and little bit of west / That’s for sure fusion at its best!!".

Mitali gives a touch of east and west to her best fusion:

Within a couple of hours, the picture received an overwhelming response from her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. A handful of fans flooded the comments section with numerous emoticons, including red-heart, heart-eyes and fire among many others. One-word compliments such as "beautiful", "gorgeous" and "flawless", among many others, were a common sight in the comments box. Meanwhile, a couple of fans called her by the name of her GHKKPM character, Devyani. TV actor Aastha Chaudhary also dropped fire and heart-eyed emoticons.

A peek into Mitali Nag's Instagram

Interestingly, the 36-year-old actor keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts via Instagram. Her media wall features numerous self-portraits, selfies and BTS pictures and videos from the sets of GHKKPM. Nag has also dedicated a handful of posts to her four-year-old son Rudransh. In her previous post, which was a video, Mitali's son can be seen recreating the popular Pawri Ho Rahi Hai mashup by Yashraj Mukhate.

On the professional front, Mitali is currently playing a pivotal character in Star Plus' October 2020 launch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. The current track of the show has narrated the past of her character. In the recent episodes, her character Devyani/Devi reunited with her long-lost husband Pulkit. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness their wedding track.

