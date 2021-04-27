Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein 26 April 2021: A Heartbroken Virat Confronts The Chavans

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein episode starts with Virat (Neil Bhatt) taking a dig at Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) for constantly nagging Sai (Ayesha Singh). In response, Pakhi keeps framing Sai while trying to instigate Virat against her. However, Virat stands strong in Sai's support. He also lashes out at Pakhi for assassinating Sai's character and thought process. However, a teary-eyed Ashwini diffuses the situation and asks Virat to focus on getting Sai back home.

When Virat says that Sai will continue her studies from Nagpur, Ashwini announces that she will convince her to come back home. Virat calms down Ashwini and explains to her that he does not want Sai to come back home against her will. Read on for the detailed Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein April 26 written update.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein April 26 written update

Virat confronts the Chavans

As Ninad tries to remind Virat that Sai was a 'mere' responsibility for him, the latter explains that with time his feeling for her completely changed. As Virat accuses the Chavans, Bhavani mocks Sai. However, Ashwini keeps trying to diffuse the situation. Ashwini and Mohit extend their support to Sai. Amid this, Karishma questions Virat that what he will do if Sai will not return to the home ever.

Virat gives the Chavans a taste of their bitter medicine

As the episode progresses further, Virat says that he knows Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar want to celebrate this moment but are pretending to be not happy. He later gives money to Karishma and asks her to get sweets for them. And, when Bhavani and Ninad retaliate, Virat explains that how insulted Sai had felt when he threw her out of the house. Virat says he will not forgive them and leaves. When Pakhi tries to follow him, Ashwini stops her.

Barkha shares words of wisdom

In Gadchiroli, Sai meets Barkha and when the latter offers her food, the former recalls her moment with Ashwini. After comforting Sai, Barkha insists that she re-think her decision. Barka assures Sai that Virat loves her. However, the episode ends with Sai revealing that Virat loves someone else.