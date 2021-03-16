Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Spoiler March 16: Will Bhawani Kaku Throw Sai Out?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, launched on Star Plus in October 2020, has managed to captivate the audience with its twists and turns and the chemistry between Sai and Virat. Starring Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, the plot revolves around the protagonists braving through hurdles in their romantic relationship. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein takes you on a ride of emotions with its daily episodes.

In the latest Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein promo, Virat did not believe Sai when she tells him that Pulkit was innocent. Take a look at the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein spoiler for the 16th episode to find out what happened to Sai and Virat. In the last episode of the show, Sai can be seen trying to prove Pulkit's innocence while Pakhi argues with Sai. Here is a detailed spoiler for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein March 16 episode.

Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein promo

Sai proven wrong?

Previously, Virat was seen leaving the town after disagreeing with Sai on the fact that Pulkit was innocent and the letters were fake. In Virat's absence, Bhawani Kaku decided to take this opportunity to prove Sai wrong by asking her to prove her stand. Bhawani Kaku asks Sai to bring out evidence that will prove Pulkit's innocence.

Pic Credit: Still from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Bhawani Kaku with the motive of throwing Sai out of the house plots a plan that will leave Sai vulnerable. As Sai goes to get the documents that will prove Pulkit innocent, her plan can be seen sabotaged by Bhawani Kaku. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the next episode to see whether Sai can prove Pulkit's innocence or will she be proven wrong?

Pic Credit: Still from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein cast

Ayesha Singh playing the role of Sai Joshi is Virat's wife and Neil Bhatt playing the role of ACP Virat Chavan are the leading cast of the serial. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein cast includes names of talented actors like Aishwarya Sharma, Kishori Shahane, Shailesh Datar. Bharti Patil and Yogendra Vikram Singh. The Star Plus series is enjoyed by audieance immensely and is thus witnessing soaring numbers in TRPs.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.