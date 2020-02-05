Gillian Anderson's Striking Resemblance To Margaret Thatcher In 'The Crown'; See Pic

The news of Gillian Anderson being cast for The Crown season 4 took the internet by storm. She has already received a lot of praise for her role as Margaret Thatcher with amazing photos from the set. The photos of the star in her character were posted by a popular platform on their social media. The star will be seen playing the character of the former UK Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, also nicknamed The Iron Lady.

Gillian Anderson looks eerily similar to Margaret Thatcher in the latest pictures from The Crown set

She will be portraying the role of the Prime Minister during her 11-year tenure from 1979 to 1990. The X-Files actor is seen all dolled up in a clothing set similar to that of The Iron Lady. The actor is seen fashioning a grey padded shoulder suit and a puffy barnet. The star was also spotted perfectly showing off her waves from her bob hairstyle just like the former Prime Minister.

The pictures from the set are reportedly from a scene where Thatcher addressed the press before being elected in 1979. The star was wearing the same outfit as Thatcher from that day. The similarity of the outfits shows that the makers take the roles of these iconic figures very seriously.

When the news of Anderson joining the cast first came in September, the star took no time to show her excitement to the media. The actor said she is very excited to be joining the cast and the crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated, historical figure. She further added that Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but she is relishing exploring beneath the surface and falling in love with an icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.

