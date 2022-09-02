'God Needs Good People': Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother On Sidharth Shukla's Death Anniversary

Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode in September 2021, leaving his loved ones in a state of shock. The former Bigg Boss winner, whose legacy is still being celebrated by fans, not just appeared in hit TV shows but also starred in notable movies like Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya.

On Sidharth's first death anniversary, his friend and Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz spoke about the tragic loss, adding that the late actor will always remain in his heart. Shehbaz Gill mentioned that he doesn't need a special occasion to celebrate Sidharth, as they continue to love him every single day.

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother remembers Sidharth Shukla on his death anniversary

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Shehbaz mentioned, “He is in my heart. I know it. I don’t have to tell anyone. I don’t need a special occasion to remember anyone. We love him and we will continue to love him."

He continued, "Dekho agar koi aadmi gaya hai na yahan se, kehte hain ache logo ki zarurat bhagwan ko hoti hai. Ache logo ki zarurat padi hai bhagwan ko, tabhi gaya hai. (They say that God needs good people. He must need people, that is why he is gone.)”

Lastly, he mentioned that they need to move on towards a brighter future, adding that Sidharth will also stride along with them. "Agar hum forward jayenge toh voh bhi humare saath forward jayega, agar hum khatam ho jayenge toh voh bhi khatam ho jayega (If we move towards a brighter future, he moves with us but if we get stuck, so does he.)," he stated.

In an earlier interview with the publication, Shehnaaz Gill mentioned that the events of the past year have made her 'stronger', adding that she's prepared for everything ahead. "I have a belief that whatever will happen will be for the good for now," she added.