God Of War: Amazon Prime In Talks To Create Live-action TV Series Based On Online Game

Some action thriller content is seemingly going to hit Amazon Prime Video as the OTT platform is currently in talks to pick up a God Of War live-action TV series. The series will be an adaptation of Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions. The upcoming show, for which Amazon Prime Video is currently negotiating, is based on the popular ancient mythological game God Of War.

As per a report by Deadline, the deal has not been closed yet for the project based on Santa Monica Studio produced PlayStation game. The TV series, which might come to the OTT platform, will be created by Mark Fergus and Hak Ostby, known for The Expanse, and The Wheel Of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins.

As per the news outlet, God Of War, if landed on Amazon, will market the latest one in the line of TV series based on video games that are either in works or in production. These TV series include Fallout, Mass Effect and more. While Fallout stars Walton Goggins, it is being made by Killer Films. The streaming service also closed the deal with dj2 Entertainment to develop a series on gaming IP.

PlayStation's official description for God Of War

As per Variety, God Of War consists of seven games. The game revolves around the journey of Kratos in the Greek world, who follows the path of vengeance after being tricked into killing his own family. Kratos' son Atrus is also an essential character of the game.

The official description read, "Starting with the release of God Of War in 2005 on PlayStation 2, Santa Monica Studio has created seven games across multiple platforms. Up to the most recent release in 2018, the franchise focused on Kratos' journey in the Greek world, following a path of vengence as a result of being tricked into killing his family by the Olympian gods. Now, living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfil a deeply personal quest."

