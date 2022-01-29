'Gold' Actor Mouni Roy Flaunts Her 'Mehndi' In Latest Instagram Post, See Pics

Gold and Naagin fame Mouni Roy tied the knot with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar in a grand wedding ceremony in Goa. The duo had ultimate fun during their wedding nuptials, as it is evident from the visuals from the ceremony that surfaced online. The couple tied the knot as per Keralite as well as Bengali traditions. Mouni, who has been treating fans with glimpses of her wedding, recently shared a series of pictures from her Mehndi ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni dropped a series of pictures from her Mehndi ceremony and the actor looked every bit gorgeous. Mouni donned a bright yellow shimmery co-ord set, a crop top and a skirt, which has a beautiful work shell work on the neckline. The Naagin fame flaunted her Mehndi while posing for the camera. She completed the look with heaving jewellery, including a maang tikka and matching earrings. Keeping it minimal, Mouni opted for nude makeup with smokey eyes, which fully complemented the whole look. The actor captioned the picture, "🌼 मेहेंदी🌼" (Mehendi). Mouni also gave a closer look at her Mehendi which had the newly-wed couple's initials on it.

Mouni's Mehendi pics garner fans' love

Soon after the actor shared her dreamy pictures, fans couldn't stop praising her for the same and her comment section is a witness to it. A fan wrote, "People praise beauty, I praise your personality ❤️☺️", another fan wrote, "My Dil goes mmm..❤️". Some comments included, "How beautiful ❤️❤️🔥😍😍😍😍", "Beautiful", "🔥🔥🔥𝚔𝚑𝚞𝚋𝚜𝚞𝚛𝚊𝚝❤️❤️❤️",. The post witnessed comments from the TV industry with Aashka Goradia writing, "Sooooo beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍😍". While Mandira Bedi wrote, "Beautiful ❤️", Aamna Sharif commented, "Sooo pretty ❤️".

All about Mouni Roy's Sabyasachi's wedding lehenga

Earlier, Mouni Roy had shared her wedding pictures, captioning the post as, "The Circle of my beautiful life…🔱". Mouni Roy chose to wear a red wedding lehenga designed by none other than, celeb's favourite wedding outfit designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The bridal lehenga surely suited Mouni Roy's personality on her big day. She wore a classic red-coloured Sabyasachi lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders. Mouni Roy followed the tradition of wearing a wedding veil with an inscribed Sanskrit phrase on her Bengali wedding. The actor seemingly took cues from Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Patralekhaa.

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy