Golden Globes 2021: 'All In The Family' Creator Norman Lear Wins The Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear, the creator of All in the Family and The Jeffersons, was awarded the Carol Burnett Award at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. The 98-year old American writer was awarded for his outstanding contributions to the television industry. This year, the ceremony was held primarily online via video conference owing to the pandemic guidelines. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were the hosts for this season.

Norman Lear on receiving the Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear spoke through a video conference call and delivered his acceptance speech. In his 4-minute long speech, he thanked his friends who have walked this journey with him. He said, “It knocks me out to be introduced by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, and to accept an award, this award in the name of Carol Burnett. I could not feel more blessed. I am convinced that laughter adds time to one’s life, and nobody has made me laugh harder, nobody I owe more time to than Carol Burnett and the brilliant team that helped her realize her comedic genius.” Here is a look at the veteran television show producer's complete speech:

Norman Lear accepts the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement in television at this year's #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/wuL4PkUJ8p — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Before his acceptance speech, he had also posted a small video on his personal handle. He addressed the issue of representation for the African-Americans. He expressed his hopes of every community from any race or ethnicity working together in the future without any issues.

About Carol Burnett and the eponymous award

Carol Burnett is an American comedian, actor and singer who is known for her groundbreaking show The Carol Burnett Show on CBS. The Carol Burnett Award was first awarded in 2019. Carol Burnett was the first recipient, followed by Ellen DeGeneres in 2020. The award is given to the people from the entertainment industry for their outstanding contributions to the television industry on-screen or off-screen. It is bestowed by Hollywood Foreign Press Association also known as HFPA.

A glance at the 78th Golden Globes 2021

The 78th Golden Globes 2021 was held on February 28, 2021. Jane Fonda received the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Chadwick Boseman was posthumously awarded Best Performance in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role as Levee Green in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Most awards and nominations were bagged by The Crown. Minari won Best Foreign Language Film, whereas Soul won Best Animation Film.

