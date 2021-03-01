Golden Globes 2021: Chadwick Boseman's Wife Delivers Emotional Speech Over Actor's Win

Chadwick Boseman, who was hailed as the first Black superhero for portraying the role of T’Challa in the Marvel film, Black Panther, has now won a Golden Globe award posthumously. He bagged the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture award for essaying the role of Levee Green in George C. Wolfe directed Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. While accepting the award, his wife Simone Ledward Boseman was left emotional and teary-eyed. She delivered an emotional speech on behalf of the actor and the video of the same was released on the official Twitter page of the Golden Globe Awards.

Chadwich Boseman wife’s emotional speech

In the clip, Simone gasps upon learning that her husband had received another honourable accolade for his exceptional work. She was in a rush of emotion as tears flew down her eyes. Simone Boseman said,

He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, ‘You can,’ that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.

She further added, “I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that. And, honey, you keep ’em coming. Thank you”. Here’s taking a look at the heart-warming video below:

About Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther's demise

Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer back in the year 2016, however, the actor did not reveal any detail about his four-year-long cancer battle and continued to work throughout his life span. The details about the actor’s health were revealed only after his demise in 2020. The team of the Black Panther star unveiled that cancer eventually progressed to Stage four before 2020 and that Chadwick put up a fierce fight till the very end. Fans of the actor were left heartbroken upon learning about his death and showered love and support to his family.

