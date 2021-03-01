Golden Globes 2021: Rosamund Pike Bags The Best Actress Award For 'I Care A Lot'

Golden Globes 2021 saw Gone Girl actor Rosamund Pike bagging the coveted trophy for her portrayal of the central character in Netflix's I Care A Lot. She was nominated under the Best Actress in a Musical Comedy Motion Picture category alongside the likes of The Queen's Gambit actor Anna Taylor-Joy for Emma, Maria Bakalovca for Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Kate Hudson for Music and screen legend Michelle Pfeiffer for French Exit. The same was revealed by the organization through its official social media handles, in addition to those of Netflix.

Rosamund Pike wins Best Actress for I Care A Lot at Golden Globes 2021:

About Rosamund Pike's I Care A Lot

I Care A Lot is a fast-paced dark comedy. The film is written and helmed by J Blakeson and follows the story of Marla Grayson (Pike). The Academy Award-nominee portrays Marla, a cunning legal guardian for the aged and the unfortunate. Few moments into the film reveal that Pike's Marla is essentially a con artist who scams her clients out of their financial and physical possessions. Her plans are upturned by Roman Lunyov, played by Peter Dinklage of Game of Thrones fame. Dinklage's Roman is an influential criminal overlord who learns about Marla's wrongdoings when fate makes them cross paths. In addition to Pike and Dinklage, actors such as Eiza Gonzalez, Dianne West, and Chris Messina can be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

About Rosamund Pike's Awards

Rosamund Pike's work has been acknowledged and subsequently rewarded by the likes of American Film Awards Association, Austin Film Critics Association, and Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA, to name a few. Most of her awards are courtesy of her portrayal of Amy Dunne in David Fincher's Gone Girl, which was a book-to-screen adaptation of a novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn. In the past, she has won awards for her work in films such as 2018's A Private War, Die Another Day and What We Did On Our Holiday, to name a few. IMDb lists down a total of 30 awards that Rosamund Pike has won for her several performances.

