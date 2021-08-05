Gordon Ramsay Partners With Fox Entertainment To Form Studio Ramsay Global

Gordon Ramsay is one of the popular British chefs who enjoys a massive fan following around the world. As the Chef recently joined hands with Fox Entertainment to form a joint venture, the latter made an announcement on the same revealing how Gordon was ‘the definition of a partner and friend’.

Gordon Ramsay and Fox Entertainment team up for Studio Ramsay Global

According to the reports by Variety, it was revealed that Fox Entertainment secured the partnership with Gordon Ramsay after a competitive bidding process. It was further revealed how even Disney was a part of the bidding process and the deal was finally closed in nine figures.

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier announced the deal on Wednesday morning, along with Ramsay. Collier said in a statement, “Gordon Ramsay is the definition of partner and friend. He’s also the genius behind a global brand that represents integrity and excellence in food, lifestyle and so much more. Fox Entertainment is honored to build upon its long-term relationship with Gordon as, together, we introduce Studio Ramsay Global. Gordon has been an important part of the Fox experience for years, bringing an energy, entrepreneurial spirit and attitude that fits beautifully at Fox. Though you never left, Gordon, welcome back you donut!”.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity, not just for me, but for the team at Studio Ramsay,” Ramsay said in a statement. “We’ll be creating food and lifestyle ideas, but also developing an incredible new talent pool of food, drink and industry leaders to create our own culinary talent branch. I couldn’t be more excited about this new global partnership with FOX. After 16 incredible years working together, this takes Studio Ramsay to the next level.”.

Studio Ramsay Global’s office will be set up in London and Los Angeles and will act as the production house for all new shows by Ramsay. On the other hand, Fox Entertainment’s in-house unscripted studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment will look into the production of all new programs by Studio Ramsay Global. Under the new deal, Studio Ramsay Global will produce, develop and distribute culinary and lifestyle programming for Fox, Tubi and other outlets worldwide. The company will be collecting their brands, intellectual property rights and resources in the global cooking and lifestyle program space.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.