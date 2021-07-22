Gossip Girl Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Will The Secret Of Audrey & Max Come Out?

Gossip Girl is one of the recently released American teen drama tv series that features an ensemble cast of some of the talented actors. Developed by Joshua Safran, the show began airing on HBO Max on July 8, 2021, and will soon release Gossip Girl episode 3. Here’s everything you want to know about the release date and time of the upcoming Gossip Girl episode 3.

Gossip Girl episode 3 release date & time

Gossip Girl episode 3 has been slated to release on July 22, 2021, at 3 am ET on HBO Max and it will run for 60 minutes. The fans can also watch it on other popular platforms namely Amazon Prime, Hulu, DirecTV, Xfinity, and Spectrum.

Gossip Girl Episode 3 promo

The promo of Gossip Girl Episode 3 titled ‘Lies Wide Shut’ recently surfaced on the internet and escalated the curiosity of the fans. As per the promo, the upcoming episode might depict how the school authorities would hunt the blogger and reveal its identity while Julien will be seen trying to move on after his break up with Max helping him out in the process. The upcoming Gossip Girl Episode 3 might also reveal the reason why Zoya got expelled from her previous school and how will she manage to survive in the new one. As Audrey and Max’s relationship is still a secret for others, episode 3 might witness their secret being revealed in front of everyone.

In the last episode of Gossip Girl, as the parent-teacher conference was held in school, Audrey’s mother fails to show up that leaves him disappointed. He even convinces her mother to show up at the school’s fundraiser but she embarrasses him by getting drunk. Meanwhile, Obio finds a chance to form a relationship with Zoya while later in the episode, the fans learn that she might have to leave the school. As Julien learns about it, he goes to Zoya and apologises to her and assuring her to ask his fathers to let her stay. Later, as Max hits on Rafa, he agrees to hook up with her only after she has graduated but she later sleeps with Audrey.

Gossip Girl cast

Some of the popular cast members of the show include actors namely Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Johnathan Fernandez, Adam Chanler-Berat, Zión Moreno, Savannah Lee Smith, Jason Gotay, Laura Benanti, and others.

IMAGE: GOSSIP GIRL INSTAGRAM

