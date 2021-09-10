'Gossip Girl' Makers Announce Season 2, Call It A 'be-careful-what-you-wish-for' Story

The makers of Gossip Girl have announced a second season of the popular American teen drama. However, no fixed timeline has been set for its release yet.

Gossip Girl showrunner Joshua Safran recently talked about the upcoming new season of the show and revealed that it will be a ‘cautionary tale.’ Here’s everything you need to know about when Gossip Girl may return and who will be a part of the Gossip Girl reboot cast.

When will Gossip Girl Season 2 release?

According to the reports by Variety, Gossip Girl Season 2 was announced by HBO Max on Thursday. However, there have been no updates about the release as the second part of Gossip Girl Season 1 is yet to be released.

Safran recently said that the reason he wanted to make a second season of the show was to explore the show's influence on teachers. He revealed that it was a ‘be-careful-what-you-wish-for story’ and said, “It’s a cautionary tale. We will be tracking not just what Gossip Girl does to the kids, but what being Gossip Girl does to them. And it is incredibly messy and morally compromised, obviously.”

When will Gossip Girl Season 1 return?

As Gossip Girl Season 1 consists of 12 episodes, the makers revealed that they will be released in two parts. The first six episodes have been released in Part 1 so far and the remaining six are scheduled to release in November.

The popular cast members who will be continuing as the Gossip Girl reboot cast include Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, Savannah Lee Smith, Todd Almond, and Jason Gouty.

As the first half of the series teased fans about what will happen in the next part, it can be stated that Julien’s relationship will get complicated with her half-sister, Zoya, who is currently in a relationship with Obie. Another love triangle is likely to take place between Aki, Audrey, and Max.

Gossip Girl is written, produced and developed by Joshua Safran. The series has been bankrolled under the banners of Fake Empire and Alloy Entertainment.

