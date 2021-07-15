Gossip Girl Sequel: Check Out The Timings And How To Watch The Reboot’s Episodes

The viewers can finally look forward to a new sequel of Gossip Girl for the first time since 2012. HBO Max begins the shoot nine years after the original CW series and returns us to the scandalous lives of Manhattan's elites, with the all-knowing Gossip Girl upgrading from a blog to a Deuxmoi-like Instagram profile this time. Our new cohort of privileged kids recognise their status in the socio-political context of 2021, but that doesn't mean they're immune to manipulation and scheming.

The old and new fans of Gossip Girl are getting a taste of the world of Gossip Girl 2.0 now that the series has started streaming. Although the new Gossip Girl is being described as a reboot, it is more of a sequel series. Set years after Serena and Blair ruled Constance's halls, this adaptation focuses on a new breed of obscenely wealthy students. This time, though, they are wealthier, more entitled, and more socially conscious than they have ever been. Their teachers, on the other hand, want to knock them down a notch. Everything you need to know about watching Gossip Girl 2.0 is right here.

On Thursday at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET, new episodes of Gossip Girl will premiere on HBO Max. The first six episodes of the show will premiere this summer, followed by the second half that will stream later in the year. The following is a list of upcoming episodes.

Episode 2, "She’s Having a Maybe": Thursday, July 15

Episode 3, "Lies Wide Shut": Thursday, July 22

Episode 4, "Fire Walks with Z": Thursday, July 29

Episode 5, "Hope Sinks": Thursday, August 5

Episode 6, "Parentsite": Thursday, August 12

The first episode is available for free. The premiere is available for you on The CW HBO Max to watch for free. You can subscribe to HBO Now yourself or through your cable provider. To get started, go to HBO Max's website or app and log in with your cable or HBO NOW account and password. After that, you're ready to start streaming. It costs $10 per month with advertisements and $15 per month without them.

