Govinda And Karisma Kapoor Recreate Iconic 'Hero No.1' Moment On Sets Of IGT; Watch Promo

India’s Got Talent season 9 is all set to premiere its next episode and Sony TV took to its official Instagram account to give fans and followers of the reality show a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming episode. The short promo clip released by the channel saw Govinda and Karisma Kapoor grace the show with their presence and enthral the audience with their performance as they recreated the iconic Hero No.1 moment. The duo will be invited to the reality show to celebrate the silver jubilee of their popular show in the Holi special episode of India’s Got Talent.

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor on India's Got Talent

Sony TV took to the channel's official Instagram account on Thursday to give fans a glimpse of what is yet to come in the upcoming Holi special episode of the show. The sets of the show looked extremely colourful as the contestants and judges celebrated the festival of colour. Govinda and Karisma Kapoor colour coordinated as both their outfits had hints of pink.

Govinda donned a simple white kurta, which he took to the next level with a bright pink jacket. Karisma Kapoor on the other hand wore a classy and elegant pantsuit, which had hints of purple and pink. The much-loved duo will mark 25 years of their hit film Hero No. 1, which got its theatrical release in 1997. To celebrate the special day, they take the stage and wow the audience as they groove to the song UP Wala Thumka. Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and hailed the actors for their performance as they expressed their excitement about seeing them on the Holi special episode of India’s Got Talent season 9.

Watch Govinda and Karisma Kapoor shake a leg here

More about Hero No. 1

The hit film hit the big screens in 1997 and was helmed by David Dhawan. Apart from Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the film also starred Paresh Rawal, Kader Khan, Omkar Kapoor and many other popular names from the industry. The song UP Wala Thumka from the film became a huge sensation after its release and was crooned by the musical legend, Sonu Nigam.