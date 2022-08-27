Govinda Graces 'Superstar Singer 2', Grooves To His Hit Track 'Husn Hai Suhana'; Watch

The singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 is all set to welcome Bollywood's beloved actors Govinda and Satish Kaushik. The show will see the two stars share smiles with the contestants and also talk about their friendship and the work that they have done together. As Govinda is not only known for his ace acting skills but also his dance, the actor will be seen grooving to his hit track Husn Hai Suhana.

The latest promo of Superstar Singer 2 gave a sneak peek into the Semi Finale of the reality show. In the clip, Govinda and Satish Kaushik could be seen gracing the stage of the show as the audience cheered for them. In the background, Satish Kaushik's voice is heard as he said, "Hero number 1 and Pappu Pejar aarele hai." The clip further shows how Govinda expressed his happiness to be on Superstar Singer 2 with one of his iconic dialogues, "Itni khushi, itni khushi mujhe aaj tak kabhi nahi hui."

One of the contestants on the show sang Govinda's superhit track Husn Hai Suhana. The contestant left Kaushik in awe of her singing as he and the Coolie No. 1 star could be seen smiling while listening to her song. Govinda also accompanied the contestant on the show's stage and grooved to it leaving his fans thrilled. Judges Himesh Reshammiya and Alka Yagnik also seemingly enjoyed the actor's performance. Watch the video here.

Husn Hai Suhana is one of Govinda's most popular tracks. The song is from his 1995 film Coolie No. 1 which also starred Karisma Kapoor. The movie was helmed by David Dhawan, who made its remake with Varun Dhawan in 2020.

Govinda and Satish Kaushik's movies

Govinda and Satish Kaushik were also seen sharing several anecdotes from their films in the 90s. They both got emotional during the track Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni. The two actors shared the screen space in several films during the 1900s. The two have starred together in Saajan Chale Sasural, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Swarg, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Deewana Mastana and Kyo...Kii Main Jhuth Nahi Bolta.

