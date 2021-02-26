'Govinda Has Supported Me Whenever I Need Him The Most,' Says Shakti Kapoor On Indian Idol

Bollywood actor Govinda recently made a visit to the sets of the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol 12. The actor also went on to share snippets from his time there and by the looks of it, seems like they all had a lot of fun on the show. Along with Govinda, Shakti Kapoor also went on to make a guest appearance on the show. Bharti and Harsh were also seen joining the laugh riot as they have now replaced Aditya Narayan for an episode.

In a press note shared by the team's PR, it was revealed that during the show, the hosts asked Govinda and Shakti Kapoor to share some anecdotes about their two-decade-old friendship. To this Shakti smiled and revealed, “Govindaji and I have a relationship of brothers. I have a lot of admiration for Govindaji’s work and his human nature”. He also added, “Govinda has supported me whenever I need him the most, Like I was known to be the side actor and he, as one of the biggest superstars, but, even despite this he never made me realized this and helped me in elevating my career."

(Image courtesy: PR Handout)

Also read | Govinda To Appear Along With Shakti Kapoor On The Sets Of Indian Idol Season 12

Govinda, on the other hand, said, “I am really a great admirer of Shakti’s work, one side his spectacular comic timing and on the other, his cruel antagonist roles. For me, he is a full packaged actor. I feel blessed to have him in my life”. During the show, Nachiket and Ashish were also lauded for their performance on the song Oye Raju, A aa ee, Kurta Phaad Key and Bade Miyan Chhote Miyaan.

(Image courtesy: PR Handout)

Also read | 'Overwhelming': Govinda Shares Glimpses Of His 'amazing Time' On 'Indian Idol 12' Sets

Govinda and Shakti Kapoor's movies

Govinda and Shakti Kapoor have worked in many films together. They were first seen together in the film Marte Dam Tak in the year 1987 and then in Sindoor starring Shashi Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Govinda and Neelam Kothari in crucial roles. Govinda and Shakti Kapoor starred in many other films such as Dariya Dil, Paap Ko Jalaa Kar Raakh Kar Dunga, Halaal Ki Kamai, Jaisi Karni waisi Bharni and many more. Their films Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Babu, and Coolie no. 1 made them the audience's favourite comic duo. They were also seen in Deewana Main Deewana, Bhagam Bhaag, and Aap Jaisa Koi Nahin in the 2000s.

Also read | Indian Idol 12: Pyarelal Ji Remembers Kishore Kumar And Anand Bakshi's First Collaboration

Also read | Miss India Runner-up Manya Singh Makes A 'farmaish' On 'Indian Idol 12' Set; Watch

(With PR Inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.