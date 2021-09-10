Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, will be gracing the upcoming episode of the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo of the new episode is being shared by Sony Entertainment Television. In the short video, the show's host, Kapil Sharma can be seen asking the Hero No.1 actor a bunch of questions about his wife Sunita Ahuja's looks such as the colour of her earrings and nail paint, but he could not answer any of those. Watch the promo below.

Kapil Sharma cannot stop laughing as Govinda is stumped by questions on wife Sunita Ahuja

In the video, Bollywood actor Govinda can be seen asking the comedy show's host, Kapil Sharma, "Sawaal pooch raha hai ya meri band baja raha hai (Are you asking questions or getting me into trouble)?" His wife, Sunita Ahuja then interrupts and confidently says, "Kapil, tu bhi kisko pooch raha hai, yaar! Tu mujhe pooch, main bata doon kachchhe bhi kaunse colour ka hai," (You are asking the wrong person, Kapil. Ask me, I'll even tell you the colour of his underpants)." In the earlier released promo video, Sharma can be seen asking Ahuja if she ever bumped into the Coolie No.1 actor where she should not have. In the video, Govinda can be seen looking at Ahuja before saying, "Kabhi aaj tak pakda nahi gaya main (I have never been caught to date).”

Govinda and Sunita got married in the year 1987 and are blessed with two children- Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. The celebrity couple renewed their wedding vows in London, UK as they marked their 25th anniversary. The special ceremony was attended by their close friends.

Meanwhile, Govinda's nephew, Krushna Abhishek, who is a cast member of The Kapil Sharma Show, will not be a part of the episode that features Govinda. Krushna and Govinda have had a strained relationship since the year 2016. According to Hindustan Times, responding to the question of his absence during the upcoming episode, Krushna said that when he learned about Govinda and Sunita appearing as celebrity guests, he did not want to be a part of it and thus did not try to adjust his dates. Krushna is currently juggling between the shoot of his new project that is helmed by his wife Kashmera Shah and The Kapil Sharma Show.

IMAGE: SONY ENTERTAINMENT INSTAGRAM