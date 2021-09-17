'Grey's Anatomy' EP Claims Patrick Dempsey Was 'terrorizing The Set'; Latter Responds

Patrick Dempsey from the American medical drama television series, Grey's Anatomy, recently created a buzz among the fans when he made some shocking revelations in Lynette Rice's unauthorized book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy.

Even Grey’s Anatomy’s executive producer, James D. Parriott, talked about the alleged HR issues with Dempsey and revealed that he was terrorizing the set.

Patrick Dempsey talks about the 'HR issues' during the show

According to an excerpt shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick Dempsey talked about his 11 years tenure of working in the show and stated, “It’s ten months, fifteen hours a day. You never know your schedule, so your kid asks you, 'What are you doing on Monday?' And you go, 'I don’t know,' because I don’t know my schedule.”.

He further stated, "Doing that for eleven years is challenging. But you have to be grateful because you’re well-compensated, so you can’t really complain because you don’t really have a right. You don’t have control over your schedule. So, you have to just be flexible."

Dempsey further shared in the excerpt how he wanted to leave the show but he planned to stay as he was offered more money. He said, "It [was] hard to say no to that kind of money. How do you say no to that? It’s remarkable to be a working actor, and then on top of that to be on a show that’s visible. And then on top of that to be on a phenomenal show that’s known around the world, and play a character who is beloved around the world. It’s very heady".

On the other hand, the show's executive producer, Parriott reacted to the issue stating that there were certain HR issues but they weren’t in a sexual way. He further mentioned how Dempsey was terrorising the set and added how some cast members had all sorts of PTSD with him. He further claimed that Dempsey had this hold on the set where he knew he could stop production and scare people. “The network and studio came down and we had sessions with them. I think he was just done with the show. He didn’t like the inconvenience of coming in every day and working. He and Shonda were at each other’s throats.", he added.

Image: AP