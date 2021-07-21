Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Release Date Confirmed, Check Time, Cast And Other Details

ABC is all set to bring the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy. Walt Disney's flagship broadcasting network has just now confirmed Grey's Anatomy has been signed on for Season 18 and announced its premiere date as of September 30. After a jaw-dropping 17th season of Grey's Anatomy, fans were eagerly waiting for the next season with all the characters to return on the screen. Read on to know more about Grey's Anatomy Season 18

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 release date

Earlier than expected, ABC has announced the premiere date of Grey's Anatomy Season 18 as of September 30, Thursday at 9 p.m ET/PT schedule. The announcement was also made on the official Instagram handle of Grey's Anatomy with the premiere date and time.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 cast

As per the cast returning for the 18th season, it is confirmed that Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Dr Miranda Bailey), James Pickens Jr (Dr Richard Webber), Kevin McKidd (Dr Owen Hunt), and many others will be seen in the 18th season as well, however, the characters of Giacomo Gianniotti (Dr Andrew DeLuca) Jesse Williams (Dr Jackson Avery) and Greg Germann (Dr Tom Koracick) will be exiting the show.

Meanwhile, several other faces will be seen in the upcoming season.

Where to watch Grey's Anatomy Season 18?

Other than turning to ABC for watching the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy, the show can also be seen on the ABC app on the said date and time. Other than that, people can also watch ABC via Hulu, Philo TV, and Netflix.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Plot

The 17th season revolved mostly around the COVID-19 situation in Seattle's Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The main character Meredith Grey was seen having hallucinations after contracting with COVID-19. Her dream sequence had some major comebacks with her husband Derek Shepherd who died in the 2015 episode. Also, the guest appearances of McDreamy, Lexie, Richard, George, and many more in the previous season was a treat for the viewers.

However, these major characters are not expected in the 18th season. The longest-running medical drama is now on everyone's watchlist and fans are pretty excited to see what's coming up next for the 18th season.

