Grey's Anatomy: When Will Grey's Anatomy Return In 2022? All You Need To Know

As the 18th season of the popular American medical drama, Grey's Anatomy is currently being enjoyed by the audience, they have been speculating the release of its return in 2022 with its 19th season. The series first premiered on 27 March 2005 revolving around the lives of residents. surgical interns and attending physicians as they embark on their journey to becoming doctors while handling their personal and professional relationships. Here's all you need to know about the medical drama series.

Grey's Anatomy is currently running season 18 of the show that first premiered on 30 September 2021. The next episode (Season 18, Episode 9: “No Time To Die”) is set to air in February 2022 on ABC.

Is Grey's Anatomy on tonight?

It will be disappointing for the fans to learn that the series will not be airing tonight as ABC’s primetime lineup for tonight will include other tv series namely Let The World See, Women of the Movement and more.

How many seasons of Grey's Anatomy are there?

Grey's Anatomy season 18 was first ordered on 10 May 2021 and is currently streaming on ABC. The series has been renewed for a 19th season on 10 January 2022.

Grey's Anatomy next episode release date

Grey's Anatomy season 18 episode 8 titled "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear" was aired on 16 December 2021 while the next episode titled "No Time To Die" is set to air on 24 February 2022 while the 10 and 11 episodes will air on 3 March and 10 March respectively.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 episodes list

"Here Comes the Sun" "Some Kind of Tomorrow" "Hotter Than Hell" "With a Little Help From My Friends" "Bottle Up and Explode!" "Everyday Is a Holiday (With You)" "Today Was a Fairytale" "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear" "No Time To Die" "Living in a House Divided" "Legacy"

Image: Instagram/@greysabc