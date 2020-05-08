Gauri Pradhan Shares A Heartfelt Post For Her Doctor Sister Who Is Working Amid COVID-19

Gauri Pradhan of Kutumb fame recently took to her Instagram and shared photos of her sister Dr. Geetanjali Pradhan. Geetanjali has been working on the frontline during the Coronavirus outbreak in India and Gauri Pradhan took an opportunity to express gratitude towards her sister. Check out her post below -

Gauri Pradhan's Instagram post

In the photo shared by Gauri Pradhan, her younger sister can be seen wearing a protective suit as she tests patients. In the caption, Gauri Pradhan expressed that she is very proud of her little sister whos is working on the frontline during the pandemic. Whereas, she also shared that she is proud of every other doctor, nurse and other medical caregivers who are working tirelessly during these testing times.

On the other hand, Gauri Pradhan recently celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary with Hiten Tejwani and two kids. Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan celebrated their wedding anniversary by cutting a homemade cake and also received a hand-made card made by their children. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan have been spending quality time together at home, which they can be seen sharing on social media.

Hiten Tejwani's latest film titled Nobel Peace has also achieved a great milestone as it won the Best Film - Jury Award at the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2020. Hiten also shared this news on social media and expressed his happiness. Though Hiten Tejwani's Nobel Peace has already received commercial acclaim, the film's release date has not been yet announced.

