'Guddan' Kanika Mann Tests Positive For COVID-19, Asks Fans To Keep Her In Their Prayers

After Aditya Narayan & wife Shweta, another TV actor, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's Kanika Mann has tested positive for COVID-19. Read official statement.

Source: Kanika Mann's Instagram

Indian Idol's ex-host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal, recently revealed that they have tested positive for COVID-19. They announced it via an Instagram post. Reports are now in that another television actor, Kanika Mann, has also tested positive for COVID-19. Read on to know how she is doing.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's Kanika Mann

Among the popular Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's cast, lead actor Kanika Mann has now shared an official statement that she is presently infected with COVID-19. In her statement shared by Bollywood Hungama, the actor reveals that she had been feeling under the weather lately, especially since travelling back and forth for work. She is now in isolation under home quarantine as per the advice of her doctors. 

Her statement also urges everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands and keep their surroundings sanitized. While Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's Kanika Mann promises to be back to work soon, she also requests viewers for some alone time for her to recuperate and heal. There has been no news on the actor's upcoming projects being postponed.

Kanika Mann's Instagram posts that are now stalled

The actor has been very active on social media. Her handle has 4.5 million followers as of today and 2,352 posts. She can often be seen posting reels and photos with her fellow Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega's cast members. However, Kanika Mann's Instagram posts have been on hold since about 4 days back - possibly owing to her health condition. Her last post was a dance video with Alaya F, to promote the latter's new release Aaj Sajeya.

