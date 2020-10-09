Popular 'Splitsvilla' Contestants Quiz: Can You Guess Participant Based On Controversy?

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show, where young boys and girls come to find their loved ones. The show is currently hosted by actors Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone and is in its 12th season. Popular faces of television like Prine Narula, Pavitra Punia, Paras Chhabra, among others started their career with Splitsvilla. Here's a short quiz that is concocted on controversies surrounding famous Splitsvilla contestants. Take the quiz and find out if you can guess the contestant based on the controversy.

Popular Splitsvilla Controversies Quiz

Which contestant was given a moral lesson and reprimanded by Rannvijay Singh for speaking ill about female contestants of the show?

Alfez Khaishagi

Ish Thakkar

Ankush Rampal

Shagun Pandey

Which contestant was asked to quit Splitsvilla Season 8 because they were in a serious relationship outside the villa?

Viren Singh Rathore

Gaurav Arora

Yash Pandit

Ish Thakkar

Which contestant took a fight that erupted in the show, a notch higher by talking about it on social media?

Meisha Iyer

Ahana Sharma

Bhavya Singh

Sondarya Thakur

Which contestant was reprimanded by host Nikhil Chinapa for making racial remarks against another contestant?

Aakriti Bhamri

Yashita Sahu

Pooja Bisht

Dimple Chawla

Which contestant was called out for a fake accent on the reality show?

Mia Lakra

Kavya Khurana

Martina Thariyan

Mayuri Das

Answers

Ankush Rampal was voted out by Spiltsvilla Season 12's female contestants for speaking ill about them behind their backs. Interestingly, host Rannvijay Singh also gave Ankush a moral lesson and advised him to respect women.

was voted out by Spiltsvilla Season 12's female contestants for speaking ill about them behind their backs. Interestingly, host Rannvijay Singh also gave Ankush a moral lesson and advised him to respect women. Viren Singh Rathore and Ish Thakkar were shown the door soon after hosts Sunny Leone realised that the contestants were in a serious relationship outside the villa. Splitsvilla accepts contestants who are not in a committed relationship.

and were shown the door soon after hosts Sunny Leone realised that the contestants were in a serious relationship outside the villa. Splitsvilla accepts contestants who are not in a committed relationship. Meisha Iyer one of the finalists of Splitsvilla Season 12 took a fight that happened in the show, a notch higher by posting about it online. Meisha Iyer was accused by Ahana Sharma of body shaming, which the former cleared on her social media handle.

one of the finalists of Splitsvilla Season 12 took a fight that happened in the show, a notch higher by posting about it online. Meisha Iyer was accused by Ahana Sharma of body shaming, which the former cleared on her social media handle. Aakriti Bhamri was reprimanded by Nikhil Chinapa for making racial remarks against a fellow contestant, reported by online portal Topinfowala.com.

was reprimanded by Nikhil Chinapa for making racial remarks against a fellow contestant, reported by online portal Topinfowala.com. Mia Lakra was called out during a segment of the show for her fake accent by a fellow contestant, reported by online portal Tellycakkar.com.

