Gufi Paintal Memorable Roles: Dr Jackal In Shaktiman To Shakuni In Mahabharat

Take a look at some of the memorable roles of Gufi Paintal that he portrayed over the years. These roles include Mamaji from Suhaag and much more.

Gufi Paintal
Gufi Paintal, renowned for playing the role of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, died of heart failure at the age of 79. In remembrance, we take a look at some of his other roles. 

Gufi Paintal
In the 2013 film titled Hamara Hero Shaktimaan, Gufi Paintal portrayed the role of Dr. Jackal. In the film, Dr. Jackal is an evil scientist, assistant to Tamraj Kilvish.

Gufi Paintal
In 1975, Gufi Paintal played the role of Salim in the film Rafoo Chakkar. The movie revolved around the lives of some miscreants who witness a murder. 

Gufi Paintal
Gufi Paintal once played the role of Akshay Kumar's maternal uncle in the film Suhaag released in 1994. The film also featured Ajay Devgn and Karishma Kapoor in prominent roles. 

Gufi Paintal
Gufi Paintal was roped in for the role of Lord Vishwakarma in the mythological series Radha Krishn. The show aired in 2016. 

