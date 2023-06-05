Gufi Paintal Memorable Roles: Dr Jackal In Shaktiman To Shakuni In Mahabharat

Quick links:
Gufi Paintal, renowned for playing the role of Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, died of heart failure at the age of 79. In remembrance, we take a look at some of his other roles.
In the 2013 film titled Hamara Hero Shaktimaan, Gufi Paintal portrayed the role of Dr. Jackal. In the film, Dr. Jackal is an evil scientist, assistant to Tamraj Kilvish.
In 1975, Gufi Paintal played the role of Salim in the film Rafoo Chakkar. The movie revolved around the lives of some miscreants who witness a murder.
Gufi Paintal once played the role of Akshay Kumar's maternal uncle in the film Suhaag released in 1994. The film also featured Ajay Devgn and Karishma Kapoor in prominent roles.