Gurdeep Kohli Roped In To Play Negative Role In 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye'

Sony TV's Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye has garnered positive reviews from the audience for its unique storyline. The periodical drama set during the pre Independence period in the city of Lahore is a story that documents the journey of three women trying to find success when it comes to their dreams and love life. Now according to reports, the show is set for a major plot twist with the entry of a new character to spice things up. It has been reported that television actor Gurdeep Kohli will be appearing on Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye in a negative role.

Gurdeep Kohli to play a negative role in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Gurdeep will be entering the show as Kaveri Pratap Singh, the antagonist who will stir things up between Amrit played by Gracy Goswami and Randheer played by Zaan Khan after the death of Veer played by Kunal Jaisingh. The storyline will now turn to a greedy Kaveri trying her best to get her hands on Rani Nalini’s throne.

Talking about her appearance in the show, Gurdeep said that she is very excited to play a negative character as her role as Kabveri is not only unique but also challenging as all the grey shades of her character will be brought out. Talking more about her character, Gurdeep revealed that Kaveri is not just negative but extremely greedy as well and it will be very interesting for the audience to see the storm that she brings upon the lives of Amrit, Randheer and Nalini. She is enjoying shooting for the show and hopes that the viewers will accept her new character as well.

A look at Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye cast

The television show which started airing recently in 2021, features Gracy Goswami, Anchal Sahu and Pranali Rathod in the lead as Amrit, Vashma and Radha, respectively. Apart from them, the Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye cast also includes Shagun Pandey, Zaan Khan, Yash Tonk and Kanika Maheshwari.

More about Gurdeep Kohli

The actor started her career in showbiz as a model and soon featured in Falguni Pathak's music video for the song Haire Mere Hui Gulabi. The actor is most popular for her role as Dr Juhi Singh in Sanjivani. She later went on to marry Arjun Punj in 2006 who was her co-star in the show and played the role of Dr Aman.

Post her stint as Dr Juhi, the actor has been a part of several popular shows like Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Jet Set Go, Kasamh Se, Best Of Luck Nikki and also reprised her role as Dr Juhi in Sanjivani 2 which aired in 2019 to 2020. Gurdeep was also a part of Bollywood movies like Rowdy Rathore and Student of the Year 2.

IMAGE: GURDEEP PUNJJ'S INSTAGRAM

