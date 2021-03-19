Gurmeet Chaudhary & Debina Dance To 'Vaathi Coming', Fans Notice Quirky Distraction

On March 18, Gurmeet Chaudhary took to his official Instagram handle and shared a dancing video, featuring his wife, Debina Bonnerjee. As mentioned in the caption, the former revealed that since their house is under renovation, they had to make their dance video outside their house. Moving their foot to the popular South track, Vaathi Coming, actor Gurmeet Chaudhary told his fans, "P.S pls avoid the urinal behind us". However, fans couldn't help but comment on the same.

Gurmeet & Debina's Vaathi Coming dance

In this Instagram post, Gurmeet Chaudhary stunned in a chic black tee, layered with a black jacket. He paired the tee ensemble with black track pants. On the other hand, Debina Bonnerjee can be seen donning a yellow strip sleeve top, paired with light shade denim pants. While Debina accessorised her look with a yellow hairband, the couple sported white sneaker shoes. The Instagram Reel video begins with Gurmeet Chaudhary's wife calling him and the latter enters on his bike.

As the video progresses, the lovebirds are spotted dancing to Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster song from Master, Vaathi Coming, sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Gana Balachander. Debina and Gurmeet entertained the fans with their rowdy dance. Sharing this Instagram Reel video on social media, Gurmeet simply wrote, "When your house is under renovation t you have to dance like this", in his caption.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Gurmeet Chaudhary were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Several celebs also commented on Gurmeet's Instagram video. Karan Veer Mehra commented, "Bhai it’s unavoidable!!! Plus it doesn’t have a pipe connected". One of the users wrote, "back to back surprises with Tamil song vaathi coming man...my master is a blaster here", while another added, "Wow thalapathy vathi coming song happy to see you to dance this song". One of the fans' comment read as "have great energy and you match well with the rhythms GurBina". Another comment says, "Your energy is on the next level. I couldn’t stare away". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Gurmeet Chaudhary's Instagram comment section

