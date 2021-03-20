Gurmeet Chaudhary's Weekly Round-Up: How Did The 'Paltan' Actor's Week Looked Like?

Gurmeet Chaudhary's week has been an eventful one, as can be evidenced by his Instagram activity. The Geet .... Hui Sabse Paraayi actor celebrated his wedding anniversary less than a week ago and unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, The Wife, which has been shot mid-pandemic. This article is essentially a rundown of all the events that transpired in the life of Gurmeet Chaudhary and will do so while taking a peek into Gurmeet Chaudhary's Instagram as well.

The wedding anniversary celebrations:

Gurmeet Chaudhary's wife, Debina Bonnerjee, and he, very recently celebrated their wedding anniversary and released a video of the cake-cutting processions online. In the video that one will soon see below, the couple can be seen sharing a moment of intimacy while celebrating several years of togetherness. In addition to the same, moments later, Gurmeet Chaudhary's wife and he can be seen dancing to a very popular tune. In the video, Gurmeet can be seen wearing causal clothes, while Debina appears to be a little bit dressed for the occasion.

The release of Gurmeet Chaudhary's The Wife:

Additionally, Gurmeet Chaudhary's film, titled The Wife, which is a Zee5 Original film, quite recently made it to the streaming platform. The same is a horror film that pits Chaudhary opposite Sayani Datta of Na Hannyate fame. The film has been helmed by debutant writer-director Sarmad Khan. The Wife essentially tells the story of a married couple, who realise that their new humble abode is already occupied by a seemingly malevolent supernatural entity who is after the marriage of the lead couple, as well as their lives. The trailer of Gurmeet Chaudhary's The Wife can be found below.

The Wife Trailer:

The Chaudhary house goes under renovation:

Gurmeet Chaudhary's Instagram handle revealed that the couple's former Mumbai-based marriage pad is undergoing a series of modifications. The same was done through a post featuring Gurmeet Chaudhary and his better half, Debina Bonnerjee. The video sees them dancing to the tune of Vaathi from the Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati-starrer Master. The same can be found below.

Gurmeet Chaudhary's selfie with his youngest fans:

In addition to the aforementioned activities and events, the actor even clicked a selfie with who appears to be his youngest fan. The picture sees a masked Chaudhary giving a thumbs-up for the cameraperson in the presence of the young flower-sellers of the streets. The post can be found below.