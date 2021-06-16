Gurmeet Choudhary And Wife Debina Bonnerjee Recreate Song 'Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka'; Watch

Gurmeet Choudhary recently featured in the song Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka. The song was sung by Jubin Nautiyal and also featured Sherine Singh, Kaashish Vohra and Altamash Faraz. As the song crossed 40 million views on Instagram, Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee re-created the song and shared their version.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recreate Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka

Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram recently featured a recreated version of his song Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka. In the video, Gurmeet with his wife Debina Bonnerjee was seen dancing to his song. The duo danced to the tune of the song as the music video of the song crossed 40 million views on Youtube. While sharing the video Gurmeet write in his caption, "our version @debinabon

#BedardiSePyaarKa made its way to your hearts and reached 40M views on YouTube. Tune in now!."

Fans react to Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram post with his wife Debina Bonnerjee

Fans quickly reacted to Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's version of Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka. Most of the fans left heart emoticons in the connect section. While other fans called them their favourite couple.

Gurmeet Choudhary launches Gurmeet Choudhary Foundation

Gurmeet Choudhary launched his own foundation for people who are affected or suffering from any crises or health issues. During the pandemic, the actor helped out several people affected due to Covid. While announcing the launch of his foundation Gurmeet wrote, "A small act of kindness can lead you to big possibilities and here I am today with @gurmeetchoudharyfoundation. While having faith and working really hard has been put in to help as many people as I could in the past and all that can be done for the people by the people in the future.“Being human and behaving kind will never go out of style”. So come love and support a movement I create for you all to help each other in any way possible because every act of help big or small will lead to happiness and blessings."

On the work front, the actor was most recently seen in the horror movie The Wife opposite Sayani Dutta in the lead role.

