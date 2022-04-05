Gurmeet Choudhary & Wife Debina Welcome Baby Girl; Fans & Celebs Shower Love For Couple

Popular Television celebrities Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently announced the birth of their firstborn, which left the fandom of both celebrities delighted. The couple shared the news on Sunday on their Instagram with a lovely video to which, fans and fellow celebrities showered congratulatory wishes to the new parents in town.

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated their parenthood by cutting a cake. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary also took to their Instagram to share their joy with millions of admirers who had already expressed their love and congratulatory wishes to the couple. They also posted a few pictures where a cake with a miniature baby as the icing can be seen. The duo captioned their post and wrote, “Celebrating our little princess for life ⭐️🙏 #welcomehomebaby #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #gratitude”

Soon after the couple shared the picture on their respective social media handles, fans and celebrities took to the comments section to convey their excitement. Actor Kashika Kapoor commented, “Yayso happy for you!!” with three red heart emojis. Bollywood actor Ihana Dhillon also dropped a red heart emoji. “Congratulations to both of you,” wrote a netizen.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcome their baby girl

The actors, who are one of television's most sought-after couples, announced the birth of their firstborn on their Instagram. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced them welcoming a baby girl on Monday, March 4, 2022, by sharing a wonderful video. On March 3, the couple announced the birth of their child and thanked their fandom for their support and affection.

Sharing the video, the couple wrote, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our 'BABY GIRL' into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina."

Adding to celebrities who extended wishes for the new parents in town, actor Munmun Dutta wrote, "Yaaaayyyyy !!!! OMGGG….. I loveeeee youuuuuuuu both and our little angel . Congratulationsssss," along with a series of red heart emojis. Actor Arjun Bijlani too congratulated the couple over the news.

Debina Bonnerjee's pregnancy

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were late in announcing their pregnancy as they made the announcement in February. The couple shared a sweet snapshot of themselves and expressed their joy at the prospect of being a family of three.

During the third trimester of her pregnancy, Debina Bonnerjee opened up about the difficulties she was facing. Sharing a monochrome picture on Instagram, Debina wrote, "Standing in the 3rd trimester … with swollen feet … many toilets runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES."