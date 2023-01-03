Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Name Their Secondborn Divisha; Here's What It Means

TV stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently revealed the name of their second child by sharing an adorable post on Instagram. The couple welcomed their secondborn, a daughter, in November 2022. In a joint Instagram post, the couple announced that they have named their baby girl 'Divisha,' which means 'chief of all Goddesses'.

In the picture, Debina and Gurmeet can be seen sitting in an Instagramable setup and holding their newborn daughter in their arms. The baby’s name was written over the three of them in big letters.

Debina Bonnerjee wrote the following caption for the name reveal post: “Our Magical baby is named as ‘Divisha’ which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga”

Take a look at Debina and Gurmeet’s post here:

The couple, who welcomed Divisha in November 2022, announced the news of her arrival with a heartfelt post that read: "It's a girl".

The caption read, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

More about Gurmeet and Debina's personal and professional life

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee began dating on the sets of the 2008 television series 'Ramayan', in which they played the role of lord Ram and Sita respectively. After a few years of being in a relationship, Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011.

They have participated in reality shows such as 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'Nach Baliye 6'. The couple welcomed their first child, Lianna, in April last year.

While Debina starred in the TV show 'Santoshi Maa', Gurmeet has worked in shows such as 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi' and 'Punar Vivah.' Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 film 'Khamoshiyan' and later starred in 'Wajah Tum Ho' in 2016.