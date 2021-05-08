Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Receive First Dose Of COVID Vaccine, Share Experience

TV’s prominent couple Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee recently received their first COVID-19 shot on May 8. They shared a picture of themselves getting vaccinated at the hospital and also spoke about the importance of it. The couple also urged their fans to get themselves vaccinated when they get a chance and also assured all that this is the safe way to curb the virus spread.

Gurmeet Choudhary shared a picture of himself getting vaccinated and wrote, "#GotVaccinated. Please don’t wait for any kind of “this or that” thoughts or news, vaccination is very important not only for you but for all your surroundings, this is one of the biggest ways of how you can help #India is to get yourself vaccinated. It’s my humble request to all of you, please register and get yourself scheduled at the nearest and available centers/hospitals. The slots may take time to appear but it will appear (sic)."

On the other hand, his wife also shared her picture and shared her experience of receiving the vaccination. Debina explained that this is the first time she received a mixed bag of emotions before receiving her first shot. “Never ever thought that me getting a vaccination would be “Post” worthy! Excitement and Mixed emotions all at once.. But it is what it is.. Utmost important in this time and situation that we are going through, this is the best that we can do for us and for the people around us."

Adding, she wrote, "Let’s break the chain and go forward without any fear and get vaccinated don’t think “ki pehele yea log kar le fir hum karenege” or compare our vaccinations to others... What is important is VERY IMPORTANT and this is how we can bring change, help India healing by getting ourselves vaccinated so please guys register yourself and get yourself vaccinated (sic)." A host of celebrities have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine including Ankita Lokhande, Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Himanshi Khurana, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and more. Other than them, TV actors such as Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, Himani Shivpuri, Annup Sonii, Deepshikha Nagpal, and Archana Puran Singh have also taken their vaccines.

