Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee Twin And Win To Celebrate Wedding Anniversary In Style

Just a week ago, television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee left their fans rejoiced by officially announcing their pregnancy. Now, on Tuesday, February 15, the duo are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary. It's a call for double celebration for the celebrity couple and they sure know how to nail it in style.

On the special occasion of their marriage anniversary, Gurmeet and Debina took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of their celebration dance. Needless to say, their followers are absolutely loving it.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's celebration dance

The Ramayan actors took their twinning and won the game a notch higher by opting for matching t-shirts for recording their latest reel. While Gurmeet looks all energetic to shake a leg on the quirky tunes of a viral song, on the other hand, mommy-to-be Debina aptly manages to cover her baby bump to accompany her husband. The couple is all smiles as they perform together facing the camera. While sharing the clip online, the couple stated, "Happyyyyy anniversary to us. We have danced through our thick and thins holding each other’s hands….. what better way of welcoming another beautiful year of our togetherness Than this cute trending dance reel." Check out the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered umpteen likes in no time. Not only fans but celebs including Mouni Roy, Karan Singh Chhabra, Karanveer Mehra and more took to the comment section of the post to pour hearty wishes for the couple. Take a look at ṭheir reaction here:

Just days ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary, the couple took to their respective social media handles to share the pregnancy news online with fans. Twinning in black, while Debina was seen flaunting her baby bump, on the other hand, Gurmeet stood beside her with an infectious smile while hugging her sideways. In the caption, the couple revealed that the duo will soon open their hearts for a new member of their family. They stated, "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings." (sic). Check out the pregnancy announcement below:

