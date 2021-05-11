Gurmeet Choudhary Establishes COVID Facility In Nagpur; Calls His Team 'Covengers'

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has recently joined hands with a bunch of doctors in Nagpur and helped establish a COVID care facility. He took to his feed on May 10, 2021, to share pictures from outside the hospital and referred to his team as the #Covengers. Scroll along and take a look at the picture and also what the actor has to say.

Gurmeet Choudhary establishes COVID facility in Nagpur

The actor shared a couple of pictures, the first two of which were outside the facility that the actor has assisted in developing, while the third was of him in conversation with someone. In his long message alongside the pictures, the actor appreciated his team and the army of doctors who have joined hands with him.

Gurmeet wrote, “Just like #Avengers we are the #Corovangers assemble to take down Corona and to reduce it to dust like #Thanos and his Army. With a COVID care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr Sayyed Wajahatali and team. So grateful and thankful for all the doctors and frontline workers to make this happen. My sincere and special thanks to my team and to all the doctors,” after which he added their names. The post has received over 25k likes so far, with comments from the actor’s fans and friends who are appreciating him for this deed. Take a look at the screenshot of some of the comments here.

Earlier, Gurmeet shared a bunch of pictures from inside the facility. Along with this post, he wrote, “I am happy to announce the launch of a dedicated makeshift COVID care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr Sayyed Wajahatali and team. Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital will work for the welfare of COVID victims. I believe that we need more centres to help people in & around Nagpur so please do reach out to us for any help that is required”. He first announced that he was looking after a COVID Care project on May 9, 2021, with a post on his Twitter and Instagram feed. Check out both the posts below.

Image: Gurmeet Choudhary’s Instagram

