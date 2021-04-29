Gurmeet Choudhary On Helping Each Other Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: "Not The Time To Sleep"

India is currently battling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, several celebrities from the film and television industries have come forward to help the ones in need in some or another way. One among the many is television actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who recently announced opening an "ultra-modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man". On Thursday, the Punar Vivah actor took to his Instagram handle to urge netizens to extend their support to people fighting with Coronavirus amid rising COVID-19 cases in India by sharing an emotional shayari.

Gurmeet says "ab waqt sone ka nahi" amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Gurmeet Choudhary has been actively helping netizens by amplifying their urgent requirements of hospital beds, oxygen, plasma and live-saving medicines on his social media handles during the dangerous times of the Coronavirus second wave across the country. While he has been trying his levels best to help the ones in need, the 37-year-old has now appealed to the masses to do the same in any way possible. Earlier today, i.e. April 29, 2021, Gurmeet took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself revealing that he doesn't get sleep anymore because he is scared of missing out on important messages by the people in need.

In the video, he addressed everyone and asked the rich to extend some financial support in any way possible while asked others to make use of social media by helping others amplify their pleas about urgent medical requirements to save someone's life. His message to others with neither money nor social media was to pray for the wellbeing of the nation amid such unprecedented times. Along with sharing his heartfelt Shayari, he wrote, " Magar ab waqt sone ka nahi.. Samjho yaaro and help each other in all possible ways but specially by wearing your mask #WeCanDoThis #BeStrongIndia #BetterTogether".

Meanwhile, Gurmeet also recently made headlines after he announced opening a hospital for the common man in Patna and Lucknow. His tweet read: "I have decided I will be opening ultra-modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon. #CovidIndia #CovidHelp". Take a look:

I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon.ðŸ™ðŸ™#CovidIndia #CovidHelp — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 25, 2021

