Gurmeet Choudhary Proves He Is '100% Good Kisser' With An IG Filter; Watch

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently shared a hilarious video of himself with an Instagram filter. The filter shows Choudhary giving flying kisses. Check out the video and know what fans have to say.

Gurmeet Choudhary proved that he is a great kisser

Gurmeet Choudhary took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself trying a new Instagram filter. The filter scans a face and reveals the percentage of being a good kisser. Gurmeet waited while the filter scanned his life. It proved that he is 100% a good kisser. He pouted, gave away some flying kisses and kissed at the end of the video. He asked if he was a good kisser and answered by writing 'Yes 100%".

Reactions to Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram video

As soon as Gurmeet shared the video, his fans flooded the comment section with kiss, heart and laughing emojis. A fan wrote that everyone knows it already and laughed over the same. Others called him 'Killer' and 'Handsome' in the comment section. Here are some comments on Gurmeet's video.

Image source: Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram

Image source: Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram

A sneak peek into Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram

Gurmeet took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his chiselled bare body. In the picture, he wore his workout shorts and held a towel. He tied his long curly hair in a small ponytail. Gurmeet also shared a picture of himself captured while he was leaving his car. He flaunted his biceps in a sleeveless t-shirt and black sweatpants. He was seen sipping a coffee from Starbucks while posing for the camera.

On the occasion of Holi, Gurmeet Choudhary's wife posed with him in traditional outfits. Gurmeet wished his fans on the occasion while sharing a few pictures as he played Holi with Debolina. In the photo, Debolina wore a yellow saree with a pink blouse white Gurmeet wore a yellow shirt and paired it with a light pink t-shirt. Here are some pictures of Gurmeet Choudhary's wife with him on Holi.

Promo Image source: Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.