Gurmeet Choudhary Receives Award For His 'selfless Act Of Philanthropy' During Pandemic

Gurmeet Choudhary is one of the popular TV actors who rose to fame with his stellar performance as Lord Ram in the popular 2008 tv show, Ramayana. A delightful piece of news arrived for all his fans when they learnt that he was awarded for his selfless act of philanthropy during the pandemic about which he spoke to The Hindustan Times recently.

Gurmeet Choudhary spoke his heart out and stated how it was special to him and his team who worked relentlessly during the pandemic.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina on being honoured by prestigious awards

Gurmeet Choudhary recently expressed his feelings on receiving a prestigious award from the Governor of Maharashtra for his work during the pandemic. He stated that it was really special to him and his team as their relentless efforts in creating a difference had been recognised. He then mentioned that he would like to give full credit to his team- the COVID warriors who have given their heart and soul to this cause. Adding to it, he also stated that it wouldn't have been possible without their continuous support. Gurmeet Choudhary also talked about how he had been receiving awards for his work in films and television but this was special to him because it was the first time he received an award for a good deed.

On the other hand, Gurmeet Choudhary’s wife, Debina also received an award at the same event under the category of Social Media Influence and she thanked everyone for giving her this honour. She even thanked her social media family who has always been there for her and dedicated the award to them.

Gurmeet Choudhary recently announced this news by taking to his official Instagram handle and sharing glimpses of the award ceremony. In the photos, he was seen receiving the award from the Honourable Governor of Maharashtra. In the caption, he stated, “Receiving this prestigious award for ( selfless act of philanthropy ) from our Hon. Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji at #RajBhavn is one of my most special achievements and a big THANK YOU to my team involved with me from different cities who has worked tirelessly Thankyou everyone as we could unitedly worked together in a time like this..As the the governor rightly said ‘bad times bring us together… but we should stay and act together even otherwise’ My team and I are feeling so grateful." (sic)

IMAGE: GURMEET CHOUDHARY'S INSTAGRAM