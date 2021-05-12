Gurmeet Choudhary Shares A Video Of His Team Providing 'COVID Relief' In Nagpur: Watch

Gurmeet Choudhary is among the popular faces of the television industry who actively keeps his fans posted about what he is up to on social media. The actor has recently shared a small video which shows a group of people from his “team” taking the initiative of helping the people in Nagpur who are in need of help. Gurmeet also explained in brief in the caption about the action that is being taken on ground to provide “Covid relief”. The post soon received a wave of reactions from fans who praised his noble initiative.

A number of film celebrities have taken various initiatives to help counter the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gurmeet Choudhary appears to have made his own contribution towards this cause, a glimpse of which he has shared in his new Instagram post. His team is seen in action on the streets of Nagpur, taking cognisance of the situation in the city. He wrote in the caption, “The real experience of understanding what is happening in the ground level in Nagpur. The NGOs and doctors and nurses and paramedics whom I met are doing a fantastic job”.

Gurmeet continued by saying that he “felt relieved” by the fact that the city was heading towards safety. He added that they are “relentlessly working towards Covid relief India” and ended his message by saying, “Stay strong”. The post took no time in yielding excited reactions from fans, who heartily praised the work that he and his team have put in to help the people. A few netizens even called him a “superhero”.

Gurmeet Choudhary had first gained wide popularity for playing the role of Ram in the hit TV show Ramayan, alongside his wife Debina, who had played the role of Sita. While the actor has starred in quite a few TV shows and films since then, he is still known best for the role. Some of the other shows that have starred him include Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivah, Wajah Tum Ho among others.

