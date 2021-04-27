Gurmeet Choudhary Shares Details Of His 'Grand Hospital Project' For 'common Masses'

Gurmeet Choudhary has been extending help to COVID patients in need of plasma, oxygen and more. As the country struggles against the COVID-19 crisis, Gurmeet is making more efforts to help people in need. Recently, the actor took to social media and spoke about his initiative for the ‘The Grand Hospital Project.’ Read ahead to know more.

Gurmeet Choudhary reveals details of his "Grand Hospital Project"

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet said that his project will be affordable and within the reach of the common man. Speaking of the same, he wrote, “The Grand hospital Project envisages the Use of Ultra Modern Technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Stem Cell Research and will act as a bridge to make them affordable and within reach of common masses,,The Real India. Jai Hind”.

Fans are proud of the actor’s initiative and took to the comments section to appreciate the same. One fan wrote, “My superstar, I love you Guru,” another said, “Today I'm feeling super proud of u and on myself also for being ur fan for lifetime........lots n lots of love.” Another user referred to him as a "real-life hero" by saying, “May god give you all the happiness and success in your life real life hero.” Take a look below.

Gurmeet to open 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow

Earlier, Gurmeet took to social media and announced that he will be opening an "ultra-modern 1000 bed hospital" in Patna and Lucknow. He also revealed that he will be opening hospitals in other cities as well and details of his project will be out soon. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon. #CovidIndia #CovidHelp”.

A fan took to the comments section and explained how he lost his father in Lucknow due to the unavailability of beds and thanked him for the initiative. He wrote, “I’ve lost my father in Lucknow while he was released from ICU after testing positive for COVID. Only because of unavailability of beds. I really hope and pray that you be successful with this vision. Thank you for initiative.”

