Gurmeet Choudhary Shares Heartbreaking Experience That Is Not Letting Him Sleep

Gurmeet Choudhary has been extending help to people in need amidst the pandemic. As the country struggles against the deadly virus, Gurmeet is making efforts such as arranging hospital beds, extending help for plasma donation, oxygen and more. Recently, the actor took to social media and shared a piece of sad news by narrating one of his heartbreaking experiences which is not letting him sleep. Take a look at Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram post below.

Gurmeet Choudhary narrates one of his heartbreaking experiences -

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared a note that read, “à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¤¨à¥‡ à¤†à¤œ à¤à¤• à¤°à¥‹à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¬à¥‡à¤Ÿà¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤†à¤µà¤¾à¤œà¤¼ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥€, à¤œà¥‹ à¤¸à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤«à¤¼ à¤®à¥à¤à¥‡ à¤¬à¥‹à¤² à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¬à¤šà¤¾ à¤²à¥‹ ,à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¬à¤šà¤¾ à¤²à¥‹....à¤¬à¥‹à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤ à¤•à¥‹à¤¶à¤¿à¤¶ à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¤¨à¥‡ à¤²à¥‡à¤•à¤¿à¤¨.....à¤†à¤œ à¤¨à¥€à¤‚à¤¦ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤†à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤®à¥à¤à¥‡ #covid19india #covidsecondwaveinindia". (Today I heard the voice of a crying son, who was only telling me, ‘save my mother, save my mother….’ I tried a lot but…I am not going to be able to sleep today.)

Recently, Gurmeet shared a video of himself urging his fan to help the ones in need. In the video, the actor is heard saying, “Aaj kal neend nahi aati, darr lagta hai kahin kisi ka zaroori message ghum na jaaye. Kahin kisi anjaane ki madad karne ka mauka choot na jaaye. Agar ek aur update daal doon, shayad ek aur zindagi, ek aur parivaar aaj bach jaaye. Aajkal neend nahi aati, aur ab waqt sone ka bhi nahi. Suno, utho, neend baad mei puri karna. Agar paisa hai toh healthcare mei daal do, agar paisa nahi, toh social media hai, vaha par puchh logo ki madad karo. Agar na paisa, na social media hai, toh bass dil se logo ke liye dua karo. Neend phir ayegi, ab waqt sone ka nahi hai."

(Can’t sleep these days, I’m afraid that I may miss someone’s important message and lose a chance to help someone in need. If I share another update, maybe one more life, one more family will be saved. Can’t sleep these days, and it is not the time to sleep also. Listen, wake up, sleep later. If you have money, put it in healthcare, if you don’t, reach out to people on social media and help them. If you don’t have money, nor social media, just pray for people from the heart and then you will be able to sleep. Now is not the time to sleep.)

In his caption, he wrote, “Magar ab waqt sone ka nahi..Samjho yaaro and help each other in all possible ways but specially by wearing your mask #WeCanDoThis #BeStrongIndia #BetterTogether" (Now is not the time to sleep, understand and help each other).

(Promo Image source: Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram)

