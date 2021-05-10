Gurmeet Choudhary Shares Pictures Of A New COVID-19 Hospital In Nagpur, Thanks Doctors

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary has been actively working towards helping people who are in need. With the second wave of COVID-19, the actor arranged ICU beds with Ventilators, Oxygen aid for those in critical conditionsand also Remedesvir for the ones in need. The actor has also joined hands with doctors and specialists to launch a makeshift COVID care hospital in Nagpur. He took to his Instagram account to announce the news and share pictures of the hospital. Check it out.

Gurmeet Choudhary shares pictures of a newly launched hospital

In the caption, he thanked the doctors who will be working in the hospital. He wrote, "I am happy to announce the launch of a dedicated makeshift COVID care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali and team. Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital will work for the welfare of COVID victims. I believe that we need more centres to help people in & around Nagpur so please do reach out to us for any help that is required. My sincere and special thanks to my team and @pankaj.upadhyay.142 and to all the doctors : Dr. Keshav V. Munde, Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali, Dr. Natique P. Shafi, Dr. Ratansingh S. Jugne, Dr. Ritesh H. Motriramani, Dr. Faziani Junaid Saleem, Dr. Anshuman Nishad, Dr. Mohammad S. Ahmed, Tushar D. Kanhere, Prajwal Vijaykar, Akash Sontake, Dr. Ram Gongopaie". In the comment section, the fans left an appreciating message for the actor.

Earlier, the actor shared pictures of himself while on a flight. In the picture, he is seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans and black boots. He is also seen wearing a double mask while showing a thumbs up to the camera. In the caption, he mentioned that he is flying to Nagpur to motivate the staff. It reads, "Going to #Nagpur , to see and motivate my team for ground work related to Covid care! need your blessings". Check it out.

While actively helping the people, he has also been motivating them to get vaccinated. The actor shared a picture while getting vaccinated and added a note for his fans. In the note, he mentioned that they should get their doses and not believe any misconception. It reads, "#GotVaccinated Please don’t wait for any kind of “this or that” thoughts or news, vaccination is very important not only for you but for all your surroundings, this is one of the biggest way of how you can help #India is to get yourself vaccinated. It’s my humble request to all of you, please register and get yourself schedule at the nearest and available centres/hospitals. The slots may take time to appear but it will appear.". Check it out.

