Gurmeet Choudhary Shares Throwback Picture With His Fans In Georgia

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary is often seen engaging with his fans on Instagram as well as when he meets them during transit. The actor recently shared a few throwback pictures from his trip to Georgia. He was surrounded by many women who wanted to click pictures with him. Take a look at Gurmeet Choudhary's photos from Georgia.

Also read | Gurmeet Choudhary Shares Cute Pics With Debina, Writes 'one Lucky Husband In This World'

Gurmeet Choudhary surrounded by fans in Georgia

Gurmeet Choudhary took to his Instagram handle to share a few throwback pictures from the time he spent his vacation in Georgia. Gurmeet was seen riding a bullet and wore a biker jacket and flaunted his biceps. He also wore a pair of black sunglasses to complete his biker look. He was surrounded by several women who wanted to click pictures with him. He posed for all their pictures while he was on a vacation.

Also read | Gurmeet Choudhary Teases With New Glimpse Of 'Mazaa' Song Featuring Hansika Motwani

Fan reactions to Gurmeet Choudhary's photos

As soon as Gurmeet shared the set of pictures, several fans reacted to the same. Fans wrote that Gurmeet looked extremely hot in the pictures. Other fans wrote that it was cool of him to get those pictures clicked. Fans also mentioned that the pictures were lovely. Several fans flooded his comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some comments on Gurmeet's photos.

Image source: Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram

Also read | Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Celebrate Anniversary In Chic European Style

A sneak peek into Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram

Gurmeet shared a black and white picture of himself as he wished his followers a good morning. He wore a plain white t-shirt and a jacket over it. He accessorized his outfit with a locket. He also shared a BTS video from the same photoshoot. He was seen talking to the crew on the set. He was then seen removing his black jacket. He also shared a video with his wife Debolina as he performed the Don't Rush challenge on Instagram. He wore a red jacket with a white shirt and ripped denim pants while Debolina wore a floral co-ord set. Gurmeet Choudhary's travel pics include those with his friends Priyanka and Vikas Kalantri. They were seen spending a weekend at a villa on their anniversary.

Also read | Gurmeet Choudhary And Sayani Datta's 'The Wife' Gets Release Date; First Poster Unveiled

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.