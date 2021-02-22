Gurmeet Choudhary Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes, Shares Video From Celebration

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary turned 37 on Monday, February 22, 2021, and the actor has been showered with quite some love not just on his social media but also outside the virtual world as he received cakes and gifts from his fans. The actor took to his Instagram feed and shared a video to thank everyone for all the birthday wishes and love. Take a look at the video here and Gurmeet’s heartfelt note along with it.

Gurmeet Choudhary says thanks to fans and followers for their wishes

The actor celebrated his birthday at a café in Versova, where he was captured by a bunch of photographers while cutting his cakes and posing with the cake. The actor was all smiling in the video that featured a compilation of pictures and clips from the actor’s birthday celebration. Gurmeet kept his birthday outfit basic, with denim jeans and a white t-shirt that he topped off with a tan coloured leather jacket. He had his hair styled and also sported a pair of tinted sunglasses.

For the caption, Gurmeet wrote, “Blessed and Grateful. #HappyBirthdayToMe. Thank you each and everyone for all your kind and beautiful wishes. Thank you @cafeholidayversova and @t_i_a_r_a_27 for sucha warm birthday celebration you guys arranged for me” and ended his caption with a praying hands emoji. The video has over 3k likes so far and has been viewed over 7.8k times since Gurmeet shared it. Fans have also showered love on the actor in the comments under his birthday post, take a look at some of them here.

Debina Bonerjee wishes her "perfectionist husband"

Debina Bonerjee shared a series of pictures with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary on his special day, which also included throwback ones from the time when the couple participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye and emerged as the first runner up. She wrote along with the pictures an adorable note that read, “To the man I call my rock!! I love you today yesterday and every day! Thank you for putting up with me while clicking all these pictures... but I wanted a perfect post for my perfectionist husband. I love you more! HAPPY BIRTHDAY”.

