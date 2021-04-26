Last Updated:

Gurmeet Choudhary To Open 'ultra-modern' Hospitals In Patna And Lucknow

Gurmeet Choudhary took to his Twitter handle and announced that he will be opening 'ultra-modern 1000 bed' hospitals in Patna and Lucknow.

On April 25, 2021, Gurmeet Choudhary took to his official Twitter handle and announced that he will be opening hospitals in Patna and Lucknow for the 'common man' in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In his tweet, the actor informed his fans and followers that the hospital will be having 'ultra-modern' facilities and over 1000 beds. He added that he will be opening more hospitals in 'other cities' subsequently. The actor also shared the screengrab of his tweet on his official Instagram handle.

Gurmeet Choudhary to open hospitals in Patna and Lucknow

Further in his tweet, he told his fans that he will 'need their blessings and support'. He also wrote the details of the hospitals will be shared soon. As soon as Gurmeet made the announcement, many of his fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor and drop positive comments. Actor and host Karan Wahi, too, replied to him asking him to let him know 'how he can help'. Vinod Kapri wrote, "More power to you". A fan wrote that it is 'so heartening to know Gurmeet' and he 'appreciated all that he is doing in these times'. Another one wrote that 'we need such kind of people in Bollywood' and not the ones who are 'showing off their money and inhuman nature at Maldives and other holiday spots in tough times'. 

Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife, Debina Bonnerjee, had tested positive for the coronavirus in the month of September 2020. The actor, recently, took to his social media and had shared that he was inspired by Sonu Sood's humanitarian work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed his desire to help people as the country deals with the second wave of the pandemic. His wife and actor, Debina, took to her social media and appealed to her fans and followers, especially those people who recovered from the virus to donate plasma for other patients' treatment, who are severely ill. 

The Khamoshiyaan actor has also created a special team and posted several numbers on his social media handles so that people can reach out to him easily. The actor has been helping people with their needs of medicines and even arranging beds for the patients. Furthermore, he has been helping to get the proper resources or anything else related to COVID-19. 

