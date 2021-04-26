Gurmeet Choudhary To Open 'ultra-modern' Hospitals In Patna And Lucknow

On April 25, 2021, Gurmeet Choudhary took to his official Twitter handle and announced that he will be opening hospitals in Patna and Lucknow for the 'common man' in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In his tweet, the actor informed his fans and followers that the hospital will be having 'ultra-modern' facilities and over 1000 beds. He added that he will be opening more hospitals in 'other cities' subsequently. The actor also shared the screengrab of his tweet on his official Instagram handle.

Gurmeet Choudhary to open hospitals in Patna and Lucknow

I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon.ðŸ™ðŸ™#CovidIndia #CovidHelp — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 25, 2021

Further in his tweet, he told his fans that he will 'need their blessings and support'. He also wrote the details of the hospitals will be shared soon. As soon as Gurmeet made the announcement, many of his fans and followers rushed to compliment the actor and drop positive comments. Actor and host Karan Wahi, too, replied to him asking him to let him know 'how he can help'. Vinod Kapri wrote, "More power to you". A fan wrote that it is 'so heartening to know Gurmeet' and he 'appreciated all that he is doing in these times'. Another one wrote that 'we need such kind of people in Bollywood' and not the ones who are 'showing off their money and inhuman nature at Maldives and other holiday spots in tough times'.

Let me know how we can help brother — Karan Wahi (@karan009wahi) April 25, 2021

More power to you. Take care. — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) April 25, 2021

This is so heartening to know Gurmeet. Appreciate all that you are doing in these times. Love and respect ðŸ™ðŸ»â¤ï¸ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 25, 2021

Such kinda people we need in Bollywood, not the ones who are showing off their money and inhuman nature at Maldives and other holiday spots in such tough times.



More power to you bhai @gurruchoudhary ðŸ™Œ



Har Har Mahadev ðŸ™ — ðŒð«. ð¥ð¨ð§ðžð–ð¨ð¥ðŸ à¤¦à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥€à¤¯ ðŸº :): ðŸŒ» (@mr_loneWolf__) April 25, 2021

Good initiative...!! Pls support poor people. Let’s not keep waiting for these corrupt politicians tat they will do any good for us. — Ashok (@ashvols) April 25, 2021

Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife, Debina Bonnerjee, had tested positive for the coronavirus in the month of September 2020. The actor, recently, took to his social media and had shared that he was inspired by Sonu Sood's humanitarian work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed his desire to help people as the country deals with the second wave of the pandemic. His wife and actor, Debina, took to her social media and appealed to her fans and followers, especially those people who recovered from the virus to donate plasma for other patients' treatment, who are severely ill.

We have done our bit by donating plasma ðŸ™ðŸ» Requesting you all who can come forward and donate and help the ones in need. Get in touch with my team on +91 6289 400 587 who can reach and donate it forward. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/oFOdu0JnIm — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 18, 2021

I really want to help every1 of u in such curial time pls feel free to reach out to me I will try my best to help as many as I can @SonuSood bhai thank u for inspiring me ðŸ™Happy to help.Pls stay strong & WEAR YOUR MASK. #COVIDSecondWave #COVIDEmergency Retweet to as many u can — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 17, 2021

The Khamoshiyaan actor has also created a special team and posted several numbers on his social media handles so that people can reach out to him easily. The actor has been helping people with their needs of medicines and even arranging beds for the patients. Furthermore, he has been helping to get the proper resources or anything else related to COVID-19.

Image Source: Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram