Gurmeet Choudhary's 'Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka' Is A Song About First Love And Heartbreak; Watch

Recently, actor Gurmeet Choudhary teamed up with singer Jubin Nautiyal and Bhushan Kumar's T-series to shoot for the music video of the song Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka. The song is based on the concept of unrequited love with Gurmeet playing the role of the heartbroken protagonist. On June 8, 2021, the makers dropped the official music video of Gurmeet Choudhary's new song and the actor took to his social media page to announce the news with his fans.

Gurmeet Choudhary's new song Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka out

Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet shared a snippet of the song and asked his fans to listen to the same with a caption that read, "Song is up! LINK IN BIO! #BedardiSePyaarKa recollects memories from the days you encountered your first love. The song is out, tune in now!"

In the video, Gurmeet plays a lover boy who is deeply in love with a childhood best friend Chahat. The video shows them making a promise that once they have grown up they will get married to each other. While Gurmeet remembers the promise after all these years and is still in love with her, his childhood bestie has forgotten about the promise and falls in love with someone else and says yes to her boyfriend who proposes to her for marriage. The video then shows the emotional wave that Gurmeet goes through after witnessing his love falling in love with someone else and turns to alcohol to get rid of his pain. The video also shows another girl who has been in love with Gurmeet since their childhood and has been feeling the pain of seeing Gurmeet and Chahat together all these years. The song also shows how two heartbroken individuals find solace in each other. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Gurmeet Choudhary's latest track

Fans of the actor were quick to listen to the song and share their reaction in the comments. They were in awe of the actor's performance and started showering him with praises for his acting skills. Fans also found the lyrics very beautiful and shared that they believe the song will become a super hit. The fans also praised Jubin Nautiyal for singing the track melodiously. Take a look at some of the comments on YouTube and Instagram below.

IMAGE: GURMEET CHOUDHARY'S INSTAGRAM

