Gurmeet Choudhary's Fab Dance Video On The Streets Receives All The Love; Watch The Video

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is revelling in the success of his music video Bedardi Se Pyar Ka, which is among the most trending songs in 2021 and garnered more than 45 million views within a week. Recently, the 37-year-old actor was seen flaunting his dance skills on an empty street in an Instagram reel. The Khamoshiya actor is also the winner of the fifth season of the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhla Ja, and this video showcases his exceptional dance skills.

Gurmeet Chaudhary took to his Instagram reels on Monday, June 28, to share a video of him performing a street dance. The Wajah Tum Ho actor was seen in a stylish avatar of a street dancer wearing a black ensemble with a black casual jacket over a t-shirt and paired it with track pants. He sported a black cap which he wore backward to give a hip look and wore matching sports shoes. The Paltan actor was seen grooving on an empty road and the party speaker box in the background gave upbeat music giving it all street dancer vibes. Gurmeet gave a simple caption by adding only a muscle arm emoticon.

The Mr. X actor's dance garnered all praises and love from his fans as well as celebrity friends. Gangaa and Mauli actor Aditi Dev Shukla was amazed by the actor's dance moves and wrote "Waooo that's so cool" with several fire emoticons. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor Gurabh Pandey wrote "Wow Prabhu had fun @guruchoudhary". His fans wrote, "Uhuuuu dancing kinds with his amazing movies.. my #DHAK_DHAK", "Oh my luvable charming #DHAK_DHAK", and many such comments.

Gurmeet Choudhary gained recognition for his role of Ram and Lord Vishnu in the serial Ramayan in 2008. He starred opposite Debina Bonnerjee who essayed the role of Sita and Goddess Laxmi. Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in real life in February 2011. The couple often shares their romantic moments and funny reels on social media. Recently, both the actors were seen chilling on the front porch of their house. They were both seen in their night wear while Gurmeet was seen in shorts and a white tee, Debina donned a baby blue shirt and pajama. Gurmeet wrote in the caption, "Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax. Mark Black". Check out more of Gurmeet and Debina's moments-

