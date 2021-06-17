Gurmeet Choudhary's Hilarious BTS Video From 'Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka' Cracks Up Fans; Watch

Indian actor, Gurmeet Choudhary, recently took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious BTS video from the sets of his recent music video for the song, Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka. In the recent Instagram video, Gurmeet can be seen wearing the brown shirt he wears at the start of the music video. The actor can be seen surrounded by the rest of the crew prepping for the music video.

About Gurmeet Choudhary's latest BTS video

In the BTS video, Gurmeet can be seen taking off his black jeans in front of the crew, and changing into blue jeans, which he was seen wearing in the music video. The actor while changing into his blue jeans looks at the camera and says "nange punge" hilariously which when translated is a babied version of "I'm naked". The actor then says that the video is only for people above the age of 18 after which the video blurs the part where he takes his pants off.

However, the words "just kidding" then show up, implying that the actor was obviously wearing bottoms while changing his jeans and it was only a joke. Gurmeet then explains to the camera how these things sometimes have to be done while filming a music video. He also mentioned how when watching the music video, it looks "easy" but isn't.

Gurmeet shared the hilarious BTS video with a few hashtags in the caption. Take a look at Gurmeet Choudhary's Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka BTS below -

Fans react to Gurmeet Choudhary's Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka BTS

Gurmeet Choudhary's latest Instagram post prompted a number of responses from doting fans. Several of Gurmeet's fans left laughing emojis for the recently shared hilarious BTS video. Fans also took to the comments section to funnily exclaim "Oh gosh" and "haye ram" while bursting with laughter.

Several of Gurmeet's fans also left comments teasing the actor about how the video was all wrong. Some exclaimed how they couldn't believe what they saw, while others simply laughed asking "what is this". Take a look at some of the reactions to Gurmeet Choudhary's Instagram post below -

