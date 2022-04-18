Gurmeet Choudhary's Special B'day Wish For Wife Debina Bonnerjee; 'Feels So Surreal To...'

Debina Bonnerjee, who was blessed with a baby girl earlier this month, celebrated her 35th birthday on April 18. The actor received a whole lot of wishes and blessings from her fans and the Entertainment industry. On her special day, the new mother was overwhelmed after receiving birthday wishes from her husband Gurmeet Choudhary on Instagram.

On his Instagram account, actor Gurmeet Choudhary shared a few gorgeous photos from Debina's birthday event. The couple can be seen posing in a romantic photo with a well-decorated birthday backdrop. Debina is dressed in a light green dress, while Gurmeet Choudhary is dressed up in a formal white and black attire. Debina's in-laws can also be seen posing with her in another photograph. The actor also shared his wife posing with their newborn baby whom they have named Lianna Choudhary. The other pictures also give a glimpse of Debina with her parents and a few close friends and family members.

Gurmeet Choudhary also added a beautiful caption to the picture, “Happyyy birthday to my entire universe….My first love, My wife, And now the mother of my child. It just feels so surreal to travel this path of life exploration together… one step at a time cherishing each moment. Thank you god for choosing @debinabon for me and how the goofy girl bloomed into beautiful being my rock-solid partner in life is mine alone to cherish forever.”

Debina received birthday greetings from celebrities as well as her fans, via Gurmeet's post on the photo-blogging site. “Happy birthday new mommy,” wrote actor Aditi Sharma. “Happy birthday ma'am. May God bless you with lots of happiness and may your wishes get true Love u,” an online user added.

Debina’s beautiful note on her bday

Debina Bonnerjee also shared a few pictures from her birthday celebration, on Instagram. The caption of the post read, “For real after 2 years I celebrated my birthday and this get-together was nothing less than a blessing. With all MY people around. Surely I'm god's favourite child. Thank you for making my life so special.”

The couple recently announced the birth of their child. The actors, who are one of the most popular couples on television, shared the news on Instagram with a lovely video. Fans and celebrities showered love and blessings on the new parents. On April 3, 2022, they uploaded a beautiful video on their Instagram accounts to announce the arrival of their baby. On April 3, the couple announced the birth of their child and thanked their supporters for their support and affection. Recently, the actors performed puja on the sixth day after the birth of their daughter, in both Bengali and Bihari cultures.

Image: Instagram/@guruchoudhary